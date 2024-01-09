BRL/CAX (RILYO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 31st

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BRL/CAX Price Performance

BRL/CAX stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. BRL/CAX has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $25.03.

BRL/CAX Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

