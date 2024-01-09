Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$71.25

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$82.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

