Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $22.64

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.64.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CymaBay Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,707 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,475,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance
CBAY stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
See Also
