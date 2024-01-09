Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $22.64

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,707 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,475,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

