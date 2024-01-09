Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $79.25

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

HSIC opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

