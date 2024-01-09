Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$26.73

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

TSE:PSK opened at C$23.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$19.55 and a 1-year high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$133.10 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 45.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7906977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.05%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie bought 30,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.79 per share, with a total value of C$743,679.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie bought 30,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.79 per share, with a total value of C$743,679.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,783. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

