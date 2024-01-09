Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Increased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 185,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,393. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -275.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.