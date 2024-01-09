Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after acquiring an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

