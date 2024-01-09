BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $543.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

