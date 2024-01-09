BTIG Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOGL

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $197,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.