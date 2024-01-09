BTIG Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNK

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.42 million, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.