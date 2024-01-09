Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $164.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

