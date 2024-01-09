Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.23.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

