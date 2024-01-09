Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $46.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUN. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

