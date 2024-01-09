CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $39.26 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,913.32 or 0.99854350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010686 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00166643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05099489 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $3,610,406.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.