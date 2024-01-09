Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.33 and last traded at $60.03. 657,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,014,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,465 shares of company stock worth $18,251,744. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.