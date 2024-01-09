Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 10.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 569,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $473,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 57.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,069.26. 573,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,173. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.99 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $500.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,003.31 and a 200 day moving average of $912.74.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.