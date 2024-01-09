Center For Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,725 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.39. 1,012,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

