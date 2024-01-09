Center For Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

