Center For Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 370,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,364. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

