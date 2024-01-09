Center For Asset Management LLC Has $979,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 88,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 307,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.98. 1,269,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,068. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

