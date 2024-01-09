Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.88. The stock had a trading volume of 240,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

