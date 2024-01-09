Center For Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,165,000 after buying an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

MTUM stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,509 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.