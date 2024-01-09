Center For Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.92. 94,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

