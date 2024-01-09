Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 353,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 62,912 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.18. 468,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,300. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

