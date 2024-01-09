Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

