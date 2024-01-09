Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

KLAC traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.72. 132,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,660. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.19. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

