Center For Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 253.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 237.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 819,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.49. 406,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

