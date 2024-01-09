Center For Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.57. The stock had a trading volume of 626,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,541. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

