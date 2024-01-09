Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.47.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are set to split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $13,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $4,788,000. CQS US LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 370.9% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $4,301,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

