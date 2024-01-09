CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $272.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

