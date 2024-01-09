CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

