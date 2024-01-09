CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $474.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $321.28 and a one year high of $487.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

