CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $340.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.39. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38. The stock has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

