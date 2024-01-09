CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,464,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,239,000 after buying an additional 805,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CGI by 583.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 478,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Trading Down 0.2 %

CGI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,163. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $109.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

