Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.0 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,236.13. 48,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,288. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,430.50 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,031.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

