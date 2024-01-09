Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lowered by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Stock Performance
CB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,863. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
