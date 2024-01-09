Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.60.

NYSE CB opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.26. Chubb has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

