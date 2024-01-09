Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $137.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.14.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 8.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.