Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $584.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.