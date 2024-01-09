CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $22.32 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 143.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 10.9% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 92.2% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.7% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $402.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,346,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,709,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.16. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $268.97 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

