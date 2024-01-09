CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. 2,306,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,702,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.