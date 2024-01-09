CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.7% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 198,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,938. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

