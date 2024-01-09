Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 679,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 531,848 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF stock opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

