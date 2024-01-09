Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

