Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.