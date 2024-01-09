Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

