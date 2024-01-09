Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.