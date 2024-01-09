Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE DAL opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

