Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 343 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

