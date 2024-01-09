Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,657 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,698,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,429,398.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.